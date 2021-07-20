66th RQS/AFE supports Red Flag 21-3

Staff Sgt. Michael Flath Jr. and Senior Airman Logan McClellan, 66th Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment (RQS/AFE) specialists, inspect equipment for aircrew use during Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 20, 2021. Responsibilities of the 66th RQS/AFE include instructing aircrew on the purpose and use of their flight and chemical defense equipment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)

