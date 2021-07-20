Staff Sgt. Michael Flath Jr., 66th Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment (RQS/AFE) specialist, inspects equipment for aircrew use during Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 20, 2021. AFE specialist perform operator maintenance and service inspections on shop equipment to ensure mission success. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 18:58
|Photo ID:
|6762950
|VIRIN:
|210720-F-FM571-0011
|Resolution:
|5141x3490
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 66th RQS/AFE supports Red Flag 21-3 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT