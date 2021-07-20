Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    66th RQS/AFE supports Red Flag 21-3 [Image 2 of 4]

    66th RQS/AFE supports Red Flag 21-3

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Bailee Darbasie 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Michael Flath Jr., 66th Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment (RQS/AFE) specialist, inspects equipment for aircrew use during Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 20, 2021. AFE specialist perform operator maintenance and service inspections on shop equipment to ensure mission success. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 18:58
    Photo ID: 6762950
    VIRIN: 210720-F-FM571-0011
    Resolution: 5141x3490
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 66th RQS/AFE supports Red Flag 21-3 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Flag
    Nellis AFB
    AFE
    66 RQS
    RFNAFB

