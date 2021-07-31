210731-N-NY362-1010 ARABIAN SEA (July 31, 2021) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, takes off from the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 31. Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 15:52
|Photo ID:
|6762678
|VIRIN:
|210731-N-NY362-1010
|Resolution:
|3756x2728
|Size:
|896.26 KB
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT