USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

210731-N-NY362-1027 ARABIAN SEA (July 31, 2021) – An F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the “Dambusters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, prepares for launch on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 31. Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

Date Taken: 07.31.2021
Location: ARABIAN SEA