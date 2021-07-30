Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB-3 Exercise TURNING POINT – ANB Construction Security [Image 4 of 5]

    NMCB-3 Exercise TURNING POINT – ANB Construction Security

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lopez 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    210730-N-TP832-1005 SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. (July 30, 2021) Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Sean LaCue, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, observes his sector of fire from an observation point as the battalion begins construction and support of Expeditionary Advanced Base and Advanced Naval Base Operations as part of Exercise TURNING POINT. TURNING POINT is a major combat operations readiness generation exercise for the Pacific Naval Construction Force designed to support and enable fleet maneuver and logistics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 13:52
    Photo ID: 6762565
    VIRIN: 210730-N-TP832-1005
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-3 Exercise TURNING POINT – ANB Construction Security [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3
    Operation Turning Point

