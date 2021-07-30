210730-N-TP832-1003 SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. (July 30, 2021) Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Sean LaCue, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, drives a high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle to an observation point as the battalion begins construction and support of Expeditionary Advanced Base and Advanced Naval Base Operations as part of Exercise TURNING POINT. TURNING POINT is a major combat operations readiness generation exercise for the Pacific Naval Construction Force designed to support and enable fleet maneuver and logistics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 13:52 Photo ID: 6762564 VIRIN: 210730-N-TP832-1003 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.07 MB Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB-3 Exercise TURNING POINT – ANB Construction Security [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.