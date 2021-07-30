NMCB-3 Exercise TURNING POINT – ANB Construction Security

210730-N-TP832-1002 SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. (July 30, 2021) Construction Mechanic Constructionman Junnel Palad, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, guides an MK28 cargo truck carrying construction materials through an entry control point to begin construction and support of Expeditionary Advanced Base and Advanced Naval Base Operations as part of Exercise TURNING POINT. TURNING POINT is a major combat operations readiness generation exercise for the Pacific Naval Construction Force designed to support and enable fleet maneuver and logistics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US