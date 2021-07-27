Senior Airman Patrick Ferraris, 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief, left, and Tech. Sgt. Steven Harvey, 926th AMXS crew chief, right, performs pre-flight checks on an F-16 Fighting Falcon before a Red Flag mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 28, 2021. Red Flag takes place over the Nevada Test and Training Range and provides the warfighter a flexible, realistic and multidimensional battle space to conduct advanced training of U.S. military services and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 12:39
|Photo ID:
|6762445
|VIRIN:
|210727-F-GR674-051
|Resolution:
|4616x2963
|Size:
|6.35 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint force trains against stronger Red Flag threat [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Robert Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint force trains against stronger Red Flag threat
