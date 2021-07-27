Senior Airman Patrick Ferraris, 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief, left, and Tech. Sgt. Steven Harvey, 926th AMXS crew chief, right, performs pre-flight checks on an F-16 Fighting Falcon before a Red Flag mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 28, 2021. Red Flag takes place over the Nevada Test and Training Range and provides the warfighter a flexible, realistic and multidimensional battle space to conduct advanced training of U.S. military services and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Hicks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 12:39 Photo ID: 6762445 VIRIN: 210727-F-GR674-051 Resolution: 4616x2963 Size: 6.35 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint force trains against stronger Red Flag threat [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Robert Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.