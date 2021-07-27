Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint force trains against stronger Red Flag threat [Image 3 of 3]

    Joint force trains against stronger Red Flag threat

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Hicks 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Patrick Ferraris, 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs pre-flight checks on an F-16 Fighting Falcon before a Red Flag mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 28, 2021. Red Flag exercises test the capabilities of joint aircrew participants in a realistic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Hicks)

