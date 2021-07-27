Senior Airman Patrick Ferraris, 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs pre-flight checks on an F-16 Fighting Falcon before a Red Flag mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 28, 2021. Red Flag exercises test the capabilities of joint aircrew participants in a realistic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 12:39
|Photo ID:
|6762456
|VIRIN:
|210727-F-GR674-063
|Resolution:
|4838x3157
|Size:
|5.81 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint force trains against stronger Red Flag threat [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Robert Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint force trains against stronger Red Flag threat
