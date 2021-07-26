SWTW Proficiency Jumps

A C-130J Super Hercules from the 39th Airlift squadron passes over JBSA-Kelly Airfield, Texas on July 26, 2021. The aircraft is participating in routine proficiency jump qualifications for the 353rd Special Warfare Training squadron that occur at least every six months. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd. Lt. Robert H. Dabbs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 Photo ID: 6762426 Resolution: 5760x3840 Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, US