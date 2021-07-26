Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWTW Proficiency Jumps [Image 13 of 14]

    SWTW Proficiency Jumps

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Robert Dabbs 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force tactical air control party Airmen from the 353rd Special Warfare Training Squadron participate in a static line jump on July 26, 2021, at JBSA-Kelly Airfield, Texas. The jumps were part of routine proficiency qualifications that occur at least every six months. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd. Lt. Robert H. Dabbs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SWTW Proficiency Jumps [Image 14 of 14], by 2nd Lt. Robert Dabbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    AETC
    JBSA-Lackland
    SWTW

