U.S. Air Force tactical air control party Airmen from the 353rd Special Warfare Training Squadron participate in a static line jump on July 26, 2021, at JBSA-Kelly Airfield, Texas. The jumps were part of routine proficiency qualifications that occur at least every six months. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd. Lt. Robert H. Dabbs)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 12:59
|Photo ID:
|6762425
|VIRIN:
|210726-F-VT339-1015
|Resolution:
|5286x3524
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SWTW Proficiency Jumps [Image 14 of 14], by 2nd Lt. Robert Dabbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT