U.S. Air Force tactical air control party Airmen from the 353rd Special Warfare Training Squadron participate in a static line jump on July 26, 2021, at JBSA-Kelly Airfield, Texas. The jumps were part of routine proficiency qualifications that occur at least every six months. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd. Lt. Robert H. Dabbs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 13:00 Photo ID: 6762424 VIRIN: 210726-F-VT339-1018 Resolution: 4562x3041 Size: 395.91 KB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SWTW Proficiency Jumps [Image 14 of 14], by 2nd Lt. Robert Dabbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.