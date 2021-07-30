Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center Holds Change of Command

210730-N-YR423-0003

PENSACOLA, Fla. (July 30, 2021) Outgoing Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) Commanding Officer Capt. Brett St. George addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony held at the National Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, July 30, 2021. St. George, who retired during the ceremony after 24 years of service, thanked the crowd for their many contributions to the many command successes and accomplishments during his final tour. (U.S. Navy photo by Cheryl Dengler)

