Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center Holds Change of Command

PENSACOLA, Fla. (July 30, 2021) Commander, Naval Education and Training Command, Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, addresses the crowd at the Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) change of command held at the National Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, July 30, 2021. Garvin commended NETPDC’s team on their contributions during a time of significant change under the leadership of Commanding Officer Capt. Brett St. George. (U.S. Navy photo by Cheryl Dengler)
