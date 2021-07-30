210730-N-YR423-0004

PENSACOLA, Fla. (July 30, 2021) Outgoing Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) Commanding Officer Capt. Brett St. George receives an award from Commander, Naval Education and Training Command, Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, during a change of command ceremony held at the National Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, July 30, 2021. St. George served as NETPDC’s 20th commanding officer and retired during the ceremony after 24 years of service. (U.S. Navy photo by Cheryl Dengler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 09:44 Photo ID: 6762049 VIRIN: 210730-N-YR423-0004 Resolution: 2736x1824 Size: 739.17 KB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Hometown: NEWNAN, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center Holds Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by Cheryl Dengler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.