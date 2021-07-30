Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center Holds Change of Command

    Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center Holds Change of Command

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Cheryl Dengler 

    Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center

    210730-N-YR423-0004
    PENSACOLA, Fla. (July 30, 2021) Outgoing Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) Commanding Officer Capt. Brett St. George receives an award from Commander, Naval Education and Training Command, Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, during a change of command ceremony held at the National Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, July 30, 2021. St. George served as NETPDC’s 20th commanding officer and retired during the ceremony after 24 years of service. (U.S. Navy photo by Cheryl Dengler)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 09:44
    Photo ID: 6762049
    VIRIN: 210730-N-YR423-0004
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    NETC

    NETPDC

    NETC
    Naval Education and Training command
    change of command
    St. George
    Brisbane
    NETPDC

