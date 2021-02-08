1st ABCT commander visits Pabrade Training Area

“Burt’s Knights” Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, meet with Col. Brian E. McCarthy, commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, and discuss upcoming operations in support of Atlantic Resolve at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania on August 2. U.S. presence in Lithuania demonstrates an unwavering commitment to collective defense and regional security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Thorne)

