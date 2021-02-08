Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st ABCT commander visits Pabrade Training Area [Image 6 of 7]

    1st ABCT commander visits Pabrade Training Area

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Thorne 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    “Burt’s Knights” Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, meet with Col. Brian E. McCarthy, commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, and discuss upcoming operations in support of Atlantic Resolve at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania on August 2. U.S. presence in Lithuania demonstrates an unwavering commitment to collective defense and regional security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Thorne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 08:27
    Photo ID: 6761943
    VIRIN: 210802-A-GJ447-1180
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.36 MB
    Location: PABRADE, LT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st ABCT commander visits Pabrade Training Area [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Joshua Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st ABCT commander visits Pabrade Training Area
    1st ABCT commander visits Pabrade Training Area
    1st ABCT commander visits Pabrade Training Area
    1st ABCT commander visits Pabrade Training Area
    1st ABCT commander visits Pabrade Training Area
    1st ABCT commander visits Pabrade Training Area
    1st ABCT commander visits Pabrade Training Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1ID
    StrongerTogether
    BigRedOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT