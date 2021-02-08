Col. Brian E. McCarthy, commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, tours Soldier facilities at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, on August 2. Lithuania is devoting national resources to expand capabilities of the Rukla and Pabrade training areas, roughly doubling their sizes and improving infrastructure. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Thorne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 08:28 Photo ID: 6761942 VIRIN: 210802-A-GJ447-1150 Resolution: 6720x3989 Size: 3.02 MB Location: PABRADE, LT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st ABCT commander visits Pabrade Training Area [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Joshua Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.