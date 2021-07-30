Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    July 2021 Awards Quarters [Image 3 of 4]

    July 2021 Awards Quarters

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 30, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jon A. Baker, assigned to the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Diego Garcia, receives a Junior Sailor of the Quarter certificate and plaque from Capt. Richard D. Payne, the commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, during an awards ceremony July 30, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, July 2021 Awards Quarters [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

