July 2021 Awards Quarters

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 30, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jon A. Baker, assigned to the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Diego Garcia, receives a Junior Sailor of the Quarter certificate and plaque from Capt. Richard D. Payne, the commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, during an awards ceremony July 30, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released).

