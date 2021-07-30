July 2021 Awards Quarters

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 30, 2021) – Lt. Julie M. Bishop, the Fleet and Family officer onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal from Capt. Richard D. Payne, the commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, during an awards quarters July 30, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released).

