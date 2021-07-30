DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 30, 2021) – Chief Master-at-Arms Ryan P. Holman, assigned to the security department onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia as the leading chief petty officer, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon from Capt. Richard D. Payne, the commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, during an awards quarters July 30, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 03:09 Photo ID: 6761771 VIRIN: 210730-N-US228-1025 Resolution: 3884x3108 Size: 9.12 MB Location: FPO, AP, IO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, July 2021 Awards Quarters [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.