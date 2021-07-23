Combine Hoist Medical Evacuation Operations Training

123rd Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Battalion 67th Armored Regiment, and 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment conduct collaborative training with C/3-2 GSAB Dustoff, Hoist medical evacuation operations. Hoist rescue operations must be conducted in a systematic manner to ensure that the operation is handled in the safest possible way
|07.23.2021
|08.02.2021 00:49
|6761636
|210723-A-YG558-130
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, KR
