Combine Hoist rescue operations Training

123rd Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Battalion 67th Armored Regiment, and 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment conduct collaborative training with C/3-2 GSAB Dustoff, Hoist medical evacuation operations. Hoist rescue operations must be conducted in a systematic manner to ensure that the operation is handled in the safest possible way.

