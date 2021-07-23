Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combine Hoist Medical Evacuation Operations Training [Image 1 of 6]

    Combine Hoist Medical Evacuation Operations Training

    DONGDUCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alon Humphrey 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs

    123rd Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Battalion 67th Armored Regiment, and 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment conduct collaborative training with C/3-2 GSAB Dustoff, Hoist medical evacuation operations. Hoist rescue operations must be conducted in a systematic manner to ensure that the operation is handled in the safest possible way.

    Combine Hoist Medical Evacuation Operations Training

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 00:48
    Photo ID: 6761631
    VIRIN: 210723-A-YG558-553
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combine Hoist Medical Evacuation Operations Training [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combine Hoist Medical Evacuation Operations Training
    Combine Hoist rescue operations Training
    Combine Hoist rescue operations Training
    Combine Hoist medical evacuation operations
    Combine Hoist Medical Evacuation Operations Training
    Combine Hoist Medical Evacuation Operations Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    2ID
    hoist training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT