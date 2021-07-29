Airman 1st Class Jaymes George, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, stands in the sunlight on the flight line at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 29, 2021. 35th AMU weapons team members train to safely load, unload, and properly position munitions onto F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 21:22 Photo ID: 6761425 VIRIN: 210729-F-SQ280-650 Resolution: 2741x3426 Size: 1.91 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight line faces: Pantons [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.