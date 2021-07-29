Master Sgt. Mark Dravland, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit NCO in charge of weapons loading, looks over his shoulder inside of a truck at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 29, 2021. 35th AMU weapons team members train to safely load, unload, and properly position munitions onto F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2021 21:22
|Photo ID:
|6761415
|VIRIN:
|210729-F-SQ280-574
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight line faces: Pantons [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
