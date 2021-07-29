Flight line faces: Pantons

Airman 1st Class Michael Eastham, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load team member, drives an MJ-1 bomb lift truck to load munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 29, 2021. The 35th AMU, along with the 80th AMU, is responsible for the upkeep and efficiency of the F-16s at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

