Airman 1st Class Michael Eastham, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load team member, drives an MJ-1 bomb lift truck to load munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 29, 2021. The 35th AMU, along with the 80th AMU, is responsible for the upkeep and efficiency of the F-16s at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2021 21:22
|Photo ID:
|6761416
|VIRIN:
|210729-F-SQ280-546
|Resolution:
|4080x2720
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight line faces: Pantons [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
