Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight line faces: Pantons [Image 2 of 7]

    Flight line faces: Pantons

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Michael Eastham, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load team member, drives an MJ-1 bomb lift truck to load munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 29, 2021. The 35th AMU, along with the 80th AMU, is responsible for the upkeep and efficiency of the F-16s at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 21:22
    Photo ID: 6761416
    VIRIN: 210729-F-SQ280-546
    Resolution: 4080x2720
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight line faces: Pantons [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight line faces: Pantons
    Flight line faces: Pantons
    Flight line faces: Pantons
    Flight line faces: Pantons
    Flight line faces: Pantons
    Flight line faces: Pantons
    Flight line faces: Pantons

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Kunsan AB
    8 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT