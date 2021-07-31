Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Greg Davin, the officer in charge of supply with the 49th Transportation Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, prepares to catch a football as his unit celebrates the Transportation Corps' 79th anniversary in Żagań, Poland, July 31, 2021. The 49th is currently deployed to Poland in support of Atlantic Resolve, an ongoing set of nine-month rotations of U.S. Soldiers working throughout Europe to increase readiness and support NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds/released)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 13:06
    Photo ID: 6761199
    VIRIN: 210731-Z-WB177-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.83 MB
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Transportation Battalion celebrates the Transportation Corps 79th Anniversary in Żagań, Poland [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Logistics
    16th Sustainment Brigade
    49th Transportation Battalion
    Transportation Corps
    StrongerTogether
    DeedsNotWords

