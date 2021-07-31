49th Transportation Battalion celebrates the Transportation Corps 79th Anniversary in Żagań, Poland

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Greg Davin, the officer in charge of supply with the 49th Transportation Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, prepares to catch a football as his unit celebrates the Transportation Corps' 79th anniversary in Żagań, Poland, July 31, 2021. The 49th is currently deployed to Poland in support of Atlantic Resolve, an ongoing set of nine-month rotations of U.S. Soldiers working throughout Europe to increase readiness and support NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds/released)

