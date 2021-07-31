49th Transportation Battalion celebrates the Transportation Corps 79th Anniversary in Żagań, Poland

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Byron Briscoe, the noncommissioned officer in charge of training with the 49th Transportation Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, roasts hot dogs during a cookout as his unit celebrates the Transportation Corps’ 79th anniversary in Żagań, Poland, July 31, 2021. The 49th is currently deployed to Poland in support of Atlantic Resolve. There are four types of U.S. Army Atlantic Resolve rotations – armored, aviation, sustainment task force, and division forward headquarters. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds/released)

