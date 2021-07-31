Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Transportation Battalion celebrates the Transportation Corps 79th Anniversary in Żagań, Poland [Image 2 of 3]

    49th Transportation Battalion celebrates the Transportation Corps 79th Anniversary in Żagań, Poland

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Byron Briscoe, the noncommissioned officer in charge of training with the 49th Transportation Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, roasts hot dogs during a cookout as his unit celebrates the Transportation Corps’ 79th anniversary in Żagań, Poland, July 31, 2021. The 49th is currently deployed to Poland in support of Atlantic Resolve. There are four types of U.S. Army Atlantic Resolve rotations – armored, aviation, sustainment task force, and division forward headquarters. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds/released)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 13:06
    Photo ID: 6761196
    VIRIN: 210731-Z-WB177-1001
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 10.15 MB
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Transportation Battalion celebrates the Transportation Corps 79th Anniversary in Żagań, Poland [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Logistics
    16th Sustainment Brigade
    49th Transportation Battalion
    Transportation Corps
    StrongerTogether
    DeedsNotWords

