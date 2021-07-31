49th Transportation Battalion celebrates the Transportation Corps 79th Anniversary in Żagań, Poland

Soldiers with the 49th Transportation Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade gather for a group photo to celebrate the Transportation Corps' 79th anniversary in Żagań, Poland, July 31, 2021. The Transportation Corps has evolved since its origin on July 31, 1942, as it meets the needs and demands of Soldiers on the move. The 49th is deployed to Poland in support of Atlantic Resolve. Members of the 49th are on a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve, a set of multinational exercises helping provide ready and postured combat-credible forces through multinational training and security cooperation activities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds/released)

