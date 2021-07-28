Members of the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and the 52nd Operations Group Detachment 1, listen to Polish firefighters assigned to the 32nd Tactical Air Base talk about emergency responder expectations at Łask Air Base, Poland, July 28, 2021. The event, which was in preparation for the upcoming Aviation Detachment Rotation, allowed attendees to review and discuss emergency response reaction time and the responsibilities of everyone involved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 08:49 Photo ID: 6761150 VIRIN: 210728-F-SS755-0004 Resolution: 7015x3946 Size: 5.76 MB Location: LASK, PL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish, U.S. forces prepare for ADR 21.3 [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.