    Polish, U.S. forces prepare for ADR 21.3

    LASK, POLAND

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and the 52nd Operations Group Detachment 1, listen to Polish firefighters assigned to the 32nd Tactical Air Base talk about emergency responder expectations at Łask Air Base, Poland, July 28, 2021. The event, which was in preparation for the upcoming Aviation Detachment Rotation, allowed attendees to review and discuss emergency response reaction time and the responsibilities of everyone involved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 08:49
    Photo ID: 6761150
    VIRIN: 210728-F-SS755-0004
    Resolution: 7015x3946
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: LASK, PL 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish, U.S. forces prepare for ADR 21.3 [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    multinational
    exercise
    training
    emergency responders
    ADR

