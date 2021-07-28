Warrant Officer Mariusz Galka, fire chief, 32nd Tactical Air Base (center), and Warrant Officer Adam Czapla, deputy fire chief, 32nd Tactical Air Base and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bernard Moskalis (right), non-destructive inspection craftsman, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, discuss emergency response with two dozen emergency responders at Łask Air Base, Poland, July 28, 2021. The meeting was in preparation of Aviation Detachment Rotation 21.3 and was designed to eliminate any confusion that could arise between U.S. service members and Polish firefighters during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 08:49 Photo ID: 6761149 VIRIN: 210728-F-SS755-0001 Resolution: 4625x3480 Size: 3.28 MB Location: LASK, PL Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish, U.S. forces prepare for ADR 21.3 [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.