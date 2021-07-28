Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LASK, POLAND

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Warrant Officer Mariusz Galka, fire chief, 32nd Tactical Air Base (center), and Warrant Officer Adam Czapla, deputy fire chief, 32nd Tactical Air Base and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bernard Moskalis (right), non-destructive inspection craftsman, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, discuss emergency response with two dozen emergency responders at Łask Air Base, Poland, July 28, 2021. The meeting was in preparation of Aviation Detachment Rotation 21.3 and was designed to eliminate any confusion that could arise between U.S. service members and Polish firefighters during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 08:49
    VIRIN: 210728-F-SS755-0001
    Location: LASK, PL 
    This work, Polish, U.S. forces prepare for ADR 21.3 [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    multinational
    Emergency Response
    52nd MXS
    Polish firefighter

