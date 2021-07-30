Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 12 of 13]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

    CORAL SEA

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    CORAL SEA (July 30, 2021) Seaman Aaron Laggan, from Queens, N.Y., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), removes paint on one of the ship’s fueling stations. USS America is currently participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Talisman Sabre 21 is Australia’s largest military exercise with the U.S. and is a demonstration of our strong alliance underpinned by deep levels of cooperation and trust built over decades of operating and training together. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

