USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

CORAL SEA (July 30, 2021) Machinery Repairman 1st Class Raymond Lee, from Philadelphia, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), takes measurements of machinery parts in the Machinery Repair shop. USS America is currently participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Talisman Sabre 21 is Australia’s largest military exercise with the U.S. and is a demonstration of our strong alliance underpinned by deep levels of cooperation and trust built over decades of operating and training together. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

