USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

CORAL SEA (July 30, 2021) Hospital Corpsman Logan Harrington, from Spokane, Wash., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), performs a dental cleaning on Sgt. Michael Rodgers, from Outer Banks, N.C., assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. USS America is currently participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Talisman Sabre 21 is Australia’s largest military exercise with the U.S. and is a demonstration of our strong alliance underpinned by deep levels of cooperation and trust built over decades of operating and training together. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

