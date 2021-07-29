Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210729-N-OJ308-1056

    210729-N-OJ308-1056

    ARABIAN GULF

    07.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210729-N-OJ308-1056
    ARABIAN GULF (July 29, 2021) – Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit board an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Arabian Gulf, July 29. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 01:47
    Photo ID: 6761066
    VIRIN: 210729-N-OJ308-1056
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
