210729-N-OJ308-1056

ARABIAN GULF (July 29, 2021) Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepare to board n an MV-22 Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), July 29. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area210729-N-OJ308-1056 ARABIAN GULF (July 29, 2021) – Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit board an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Arabian Gulf, July 29. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez) of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 01:47 Photo ID: 6761066 VIRIN: 210729-N-OJ308-1056 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.04 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210729-N-OJ308-1056 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.