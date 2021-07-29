210729-N-OJ308-1043 ARABIAN GULF (July 29, 2021) – An MH-60S helicopter assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 lands on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Arabian Gulf, July 29. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

