    210728-N-OJ308-2019

    210728-N-OJ308-2019

    ARABIAN GULF

    07.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210728-N-OJ308-2019 ARABIAN GULF (July 28, 2021) – Landing Craft, Air Cushion 60, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, departs the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Arabian Gulf, July 28. ACU 4 is deployed with Iwo Jima to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 01:47
    Photo ID: 6761063
    VIRIN: 210728-N-OJ308-2019
    Resolution: 5113x3409
    Size: 957.44 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210728-N-OJ308-2019, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    Arabian Gulf
    ACU-4
    USS Iwo Jima
    Amphibious Squadron Four
    LHD-7

