210728-N-OJ308-2019 ARABIAN GULF (July 28, 2021) – Landing Craft, Air Cushion 60, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, departs the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Arabian Gulf, July 28. ACU 4 is deployed with Iwo Jima to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

