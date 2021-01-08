Forager 21: Port Operations

Soldiers from across U.S. Army Pacific load equipment onto U.S. Naval Ship "Fisher", preparing vehicles, equipment, and containers for departure from Exercise Forager 21, at Naval Base, Guam, August 1, 2021. This exercise allowed USARPAC to deploy their land-power forces to the Pacific and test the Theater Army's multi-domain capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Mohr, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 08.01.2021
Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU