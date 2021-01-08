Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forager 21: Port Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    Forager 21: Port Operations

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Richard Mohr 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from across U.S. Army Pacific load equipment onto U.S. Naval Ship "Fisher", preparing vehicles, equipment, and containers for departure from Exercise Forager 21, at Naval Base, Guam, August 1, 2021. This exercise allowed USARPAC to deploy their land-power forces to the Pacific and test the Theater Army's multi-domain capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Mohr, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIRIN: 210801-A-FC919-321
    This work, Forager 21: Port Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Richard Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    Readiness
    INDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    ExForager21
    FirstCorps

