Forager 21: Port Operations

Soldiers from across U.S. Army Pacific load equipment onto U.S. Naval Ship "Fisher", preparing vehicles, equipment, and containers for departure from Exercise Forager 21, at Naval Base, Guam, August 1, 2021. This exercise allowed USARPAC to deploy their land-power forces to the Pacific and test the Theater Army's multi-domain capabilities. (Pfc. Richard Mohr, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 08.01.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU