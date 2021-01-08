Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Staff Exercise Garuda Shield 2021 [Image 3 of 5]

    Combined Staff Exercise Garuda Shield 2021

    BATURAJA, INDONESIA

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A U.S. Army Soldier, with Task Force Warrior, speaks with her Tentara Nacional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces) counterpart during a combined staff exercise at Baturaja Training Area, Indonesia, on August 1, 2021. Garuda Shield is a joint-exercise with the purpose of enhancing and enriching the jungle warfare ability of both the U.S. Army and Indonesian Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 01:46
    Photo ID: 6761050
    VIRIN: 210801-A-LU759-0020
    Resolution: 4336x2891
    Size: 794.14 KB
    Location: BATURAJA, ID
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Staff Exercise Garuda Shield 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Rachel Christensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combined Staff Exercise Garuda Shield 2021
    Combined Staff Exercise Garuda Shield 2021
    Combined Staff Exercise Garuda Shield 2021
    Combined Staff Exercise Garuda Shield 2021
    Combined Staff Exercise Garuda Shield 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    indonesia
    leadership
    25th ID
    Pacific
    Schofield
    USARPAC
    US Army Pacific
    Schofield Barracks
    Warriors
    25 ID
    Hawaii
    readiness
    training
    Tropic Lightning
    2 IBCT
    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    2nd Infantry Brigade
    2IBCT
    2nd IBCT
    garuda shield
    TNI
    indonesian armed forces
    indonesian army
    Indopacific
    strike hard
    INDOPACOM
    americas pacific division
    2d Inf Brigade
    2nd Inf Brigade
    2nd Inf BDE
    we are training
    wearetraining
    garuda shield 2021
    garuda shield 21
    GS21
    tentara nacional indonesia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT