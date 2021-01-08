A U.S. Army Soldier, with Task Force Warrior, speaks with his Tentara Nacional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces) counterparts during a combined staff exercise at Baturaja Training Area, Indonesia, on August 1, 2021. Garuda Shield is a joint-exercise with the purpose of enhancing and enriching the jungle warfare ability of both the U.S. Army and Indonesian Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 01:46 Photo ID: 6761048 VIRIN: 210801-A-LU759-0014 Resolution: 5040x3360 Size: 1.41 MB Location: BATURAJA, ID Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combined Staff Exercise Garuda Shield 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Rachel Christensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.