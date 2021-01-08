A U.S. Army Soldier, with Task Force Warrior, speaks with his Tentara Nacional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces) counterparts during a combined staff exercise at Baturaja Training Area, Indonesia, on August 1, 2021. Garuda Shield is a joint-exercise with the purpose of enhancing and enriching the jungle warfare ability of both the U.S. Army and Indonesian Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2021 01:46
|Photo ID:
|6761048
|VIRIN:
|210801-A-LU759-0014
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|BATURAJA, ID
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Staff Exercise Garuda Shield 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Rachel Christensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT