Combined Staff Exercise Garuda Shield 2021

U.S. Army Col. Neal Mayo, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Commander, watches as his Tentara Nacional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces) counterpart cheers during a combined staff exercise at Baturaja Training Area, Indonesia, on August 1, 2021. Garuda Shield is a joint-exercise with the purpose of enhancing and enriching the jungle warfare ability of both the U.S. Army and Indonesian Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen)

