    30th Anniversary Desert Storm panel at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21 [Image 3 of 4]

    30th Anniversary Desert Storm panel at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21

    OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    Air Force Special Operations Command Airmen recount their experiences during a 30th Anniversary Desert Storm panel at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 29, 2021. Operation Desert Storm was a military operation to expel occupying Iraqi forces in Kuwait. After combat ended on Feb. 28, 1991, Desert Storm’s influence on the United States military, and especially the Air Force and Space Force, remains substantial and entrenched. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 18:52
    Photo ID: 6760963
    VIRIN: 210729-F-HK519-2045
    Resolution: 6888x4508
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: OSHKOSH, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th Anniversary Desert Storm panel at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Show
    Oshkosh
    OSH21
    EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

