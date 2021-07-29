Air Force Special Operations Command Airmen enter onto the stage of a 30th Anniversary Desert Storm panel to speak about their experiences at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 29, 2021. Operation Desert Storm was a military operation to expel occupying Iraqi forces in Kuwait. After combat ended on Feb. 28, 1991, Desert Storm’s influence on the United States military, and especially the Air Force and Space Force, remains substantial and entrenched. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.31.2021 18:53 Photo ID: 6760964 VIRIN: 210729-F-HK519-2025 Resolution: 7483x4851 Size: 4.8 MB Location: OSHKOSH, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30th Anniversary Desert Storm panel at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.