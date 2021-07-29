U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Kingsley, retired, MH-53J Pave Low aircraft commander, hosts a 30th Anniversary Desert Storm panel at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 29, 2021. Kinglsey led a composite flight of Pave Lows and U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters on a daring raid attacking radar sites, contributing to the success and tactical surprise that opened the air war campaign of Operation Desert Storm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

30th Anniversary Desert Storm panel at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21, by SrA Miranda Mahoney