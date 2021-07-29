Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Anniversary Desert Storm panel at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21 [Image 1 of 4]

    30th Anniversary Desert Storm panel at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21

    OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Kingsley, retired, MH-53J Pave Low aircraft commander, hosts a 30th Anniversary Desert Storm panel at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 29, 2021. Kinglsey led a composite flight of Pave Lows and U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters on a daring raid attacking radar sites, contributing to the success and tactical surprise that opened the air war campaign of Operation Desert Storm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 18:52
    Photo ID: 6760961
    VIRIN: 210729-F-HK519-2213
    Resolution: 7035x4880
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: OSHKOSH, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th Anniversary Desert Storm panel at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Show
    Oshkosh
    OSH21
    EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

