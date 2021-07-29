Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Robert Gellner Assumes Command of the 183d Wing [Image 2 of 4]

    Col. Robert Gellner Assumes Command of the 183d Wing

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Airman Katherine Jacobus 

    183rd Wing

    Maj. Gen. Peter Nezamis, Assistant Adjutant General - Air, State of Illinois, left, passes the 183d Wing flag to 183d Commander Col. Robert Gellner, right, in an Assumption of Command July 29, 2021, at the 183d Wing, Springfield, Illinois. Gellner is the twelfth Commander of the 183d Wing. (Air National Guard photo by Airman Katherine M. Jacobus).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Robert Gellner Assumes Command of the 183d Wing [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Katherine Jacobus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    183d Wing
    183 WG
    Robert Gellner

