Col. Robert Gellner Assumes Command of the 183d Wing

Maj. Gen. Peter Nezamis, Assistant Adjutant General - Air, State of Illinois, left, passes the 183d Wing flag to 183d Commander Col. Robert Gellner, right, in an Assumption of Command July 29, 2021, at the 183d Wing, Springfield, Illinois. Gellner is the twelfth Commander of the 183d Wing. (Air National Guard photo by Airman Katherine M. Jacobus).

