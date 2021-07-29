Maj. Gen. Peter Nezamis, Assistant Adjutant General - Air, State of Illinois, left, passes the 183d Wing flag to 183d Commander Col. Robert Gellner, right, in an Assumption of Command July 29, 2021, at the 183d Wing, Springfield, Illinois. Gellner is the twelfth Commander of the 183d Wing. (Air National Guard photo by Airman Katherine M. Jacobus).
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2021 15:41
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, IL, US
This work, Col. Robert Gellner Assumes Command of the 183d Wing [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Katherine Jacobus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
