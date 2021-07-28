Col. Robert C. Gellner accepts the guide-on from Maj. Gen. Peter Nezamis, Assistant Adjutant General - Air, State of Illinois, as he assumes command of the 183d Wing. Gellner comes to the 183d from Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam, Hawaii, where he was the commander of the 154th maintenance Group. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick S. Kerr)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2021 15:41
|Photo ID:
|6760824
|VIRIN:
|210729-Z-OG658-0101
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|13.55 MB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Robert Gellner Assumes Command of the 183d Wing [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Patrick Kerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
