Col. Robert Gellner Assumes Command of the 183d Wing

Col. Robert C. Gellner accepts the guide-on from Maj. Gen. Peter Nezamis, Assistant Adjutant General - Air, State of Illinois, as he assumes command of the 183d Wing. Gellner comes to the 183d from Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam, Hawaii, where he was the commander of the 154th maintenance Group. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick S. Kerr)

