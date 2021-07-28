Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Robert Gellner Assumes Command of the 183d Wing

    Col. Robert Gellner Assumes Command of the 183d Wing

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Kerr 

    183rd Wing

    Col. Robert C. Gellner accepts the guide-on from Maj. Gen. Peter Nezamis, Assistant Adjutant General - Air, State of Illinois, as he assumes command of the 183d Wing. Gellner comes to the 183d from Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam, Hawaii, where he was the commander of the 154th maintenance Group. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick S. Kerr)

    This work, Col. Robert Gellner Assumes Command of the 183d Wing [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Patrick Kerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    183d Wing
    183 WG
    Robert Gellner

