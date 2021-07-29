Col Robert Gellner Assumes Command of 183d Wing

183d Wing Command Chief Paul Stewart, center, passes the 183d Wing flag to Maj. Gen. Peter Nezamis, Assistant Adjutant General - Air, State of Illinois, left, as 183d Wing Commander Col. Robert Gellner, right, watches July 29, 2021, at the 183d Wing, Springfield, Illinois. The formal Assumption of Command ceremony allows Airmen from the 183d Wing to witness their new leader taking on the position. (Air National Guard photo by Airman Katherine M. Jacobus).

